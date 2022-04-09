Sehwag wants Chahal to reveal ‘drunk’ MI player’s identity from balcony episode; ‘This cannot be treated as fun’ | Cricket

Yuzvendra Chahal started his IPL journey with Mumbai Indians and played only one season in the blue jersey before shifting his base to Royal Challengers Bangalore. He played just one game during his three-year formative stint with Mumbai but Chahal formed a strong bond with many players. The leg-spinner, however, faced a near-death experience, which taught him a valuable life lesson.

In a Twitter video hosted by the Rajasthan Royals, he rewound to 2013 and spoke about his narrow escape during a prank by a Mumbai Indians player. The tweaker shared a spine-chilling episode where the player, whom he didn’t name, dangled him from the 15th-floor balcony of a Bengaluru hotel.

