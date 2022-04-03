Seinfeld actor Estelle Harris dies at 93

Estelle Harris, at right, and Don Rickles arrive at the world premiere of Toy Story 3 at the El Capitan Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, June 13, 2010.Katy Winn / The Associated Press

Estelle Harris, who made her way into TV history as George Costanza’s short-fused mother Seinfeld And voiced Mrs Potato Head toy story Suffrage, died. She was 93 years old.

As middle-class matron Estelle Costanza, Harris made a memorable stamp on her recurring role in the 1990s sitcom. With her loud voice and humorously domineering attitude, she was the epitome of maternal resentment.

Trade humiliation and absurdity with her onscreen husband, played by Jerry Stiller, Harris helps create a parent-child pairing that would leave even a psychotherapist helpless to do anything but hope they will…