Estelle Harris, who made her way into TV history as the little-known mother of George Costanza on Seinfeld and voiced Mrs. Potato Head in the Toy Story franchise, has died. She was 93 years old. As middle-class matron Estelle Costanza, Harris made a memorable stamp on her recurring role in the 1990s sitcom. With her loud voice and humorously domineering attitude, she was the epitome of maternal resentment. Trade humiliation and absurdity with her on-screen husband, played by Jerry Stiller, Harris helps create a parent-child pairing that will leave even a psychotherapist helpless to do anything but hope that their son. As will move to Florida, Jason, played by Alexander, encourages them to idle. Harris’ agent Michael Eisenstadt confirms actor’s death in Palm Desert,…