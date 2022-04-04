‘Seinfeld’ actress Estelle Harris passes away film and television

Actress Estelle Harris, Known for giving her role The life of George’s mother, Estelle Constanza, in the successful 90s series Seinfeld, He died last Saturday, April 2, at the age of 93. At his home in Palm Desert, California, due to natural causes and surrounded by his family, his representative Michael Eisenstadt told the magazine Diversity.

Harris, who was a well-known figure for his work in the field of dubbing, apart from the acting world. toy story, would have turned 94 on April 22 and was a man deeply loved by his fellow guild members and family. “His kindness, passion, sensitivity, humor, empathy and love were virtually unmatched and will be greatly missed by all who know him.”