‘Seinfeld’ Mrs. Costanza, Mrs. Potato Chief was 93

Estelle Harris, longtime actress known for her instantly-recognizable, piercing voice, whom she called Mrs. Potato Head in the “Toy Story” franchise and the mother of George Costanza (also known as Estelle) on NBC’s “Seinfeld” ), has passed away. , She was 93 years old.

His agent, Michael Eisenstadt, confirmed his death to USA Today.

Actress’s son Glenn Harris time limit And Forbes He died on Saturday evening. “His kindness, passion, sensitivity, humor, empathy and love were practically unmatched, and he will be greatly missed by all who knew him,” he said.

Harris was diagnosed with cancer in 2013, but told tmz The doctors at that time “made it all right.”

With a nasal, high-pitched voice that was immediately recognizable, Harris had over 100 acts Credits throughout…