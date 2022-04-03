‘Seinfeld’ star and ‘Mrs. Potato Head’ voice Estelle Harris has died

Harris appeared in the series “Married with Children” and “Night Court”, where she had a recurring role.

Estelle Harris, the actress who starred as George Costanza’s mother in the series “Seinfeld” and who voiced Mrs. Potato Head in the animated saga “Toy Story”, has died at 93 of natural causes, her representative Michael Eisenstadt. Confirmed for particular site diversity.

Harris had an extensive career that began with roles in commercials until he made his film debut in 1977, but despite appearing in several films, His identity came from 1992 when he was part of the cast of the successful sitcom “Seinfeld”.

There, The actress excelled in the scenes she was supposed to participate in, Basically in those in which he interacted with himself…