SEINFELD – “The Shower Head” Episode 15 – Pictured: (lr) Estelle Harris as Estelle Costanza, Jason , [+] Alexander as George Costanza, Jerry Stiller as Frank Costanza (Photo by Margaret Norton / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal via Getty Images) NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Actress Estelle Harris, best remembered for her recurring role in the haunting mother of George Costanza (Jason Alexander) on the classic NBC sitcom Seinfeld, died on Saturday of natural causes in Palm Desert, California. She was just two days away from her 94th birthday.

His son, Glenn Harris, told Deadline: “It is with our greatest regret and sadness to announce that Estelle Harris passed away at 6:25 p.m. today.” “His kindness, passion, sensitivity, humour, …