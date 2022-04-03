Seinfeld star and Toy Story’s Mrs. Potato Head voice Estelle Harris dies at 93

Seinfeld Potato Head, the star of the Toy Story franchise, has died at the age of 93.

Harris’ son, Glenn, announced the news, saying he died of natural causes in California on Saturday (April 2) – just weeks before he turned 94.

Glenn said, “It is with my greatest regret and sadness to announce that Estelle Harris has passed away at 6:25 pm today.” time limit, “His kindness, passion, sensitivity, humor, empathy and love were practically unmatched, and he will be greatly missed by all who knew him.”

Harris plays the mother of Jason Alexander’s George Costanza in the beloved NBC sitcom Seinfeld, She appeared in 27 episodes in total between 1992 and 1998.

Born in New York in 1928, Harris first began acting in the amateur community…