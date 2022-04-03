‘Seinfeld’s Estelle Costanza was 93 – Deadline’

Estelle Harris, who played Estelle, the mother of George Costanza (Jason Alexander) on the iconic NBC sitcom SeinfeldShe died of natural causes on Saturday evening in Palm Desert, California, a few weeks before her 94th birthday.

“It is with great regret and sadness to announce that Estelle Harris has passed away at 6:25 p.m. today,” her son, Glenn Harris, who held her as she held her last, told Deadline. “His kindness, passion, sensitivity, humor, empathy and love were practically unmatched, and he will be greatly missed by all who knew him.”