Selena Gomez Claims She’s Going “Down Hill” – E! online

Selena Gomez No one has time for haters.

The 29-year-old singer clapped after reading a comment from a social media user on TikTok.

according to a screenshot Shared by a fan account, a commenter left the following comment after watching one of her recent videos: “What’s happening to her? It looks like she’s going down a hill but everyone in the comments posted her making you happy?”

However, Gomez wasted no time issuing a response. “I’m pretty sure I’m doing better than ever,” she replied, “but thanks for pretending to care!”

This isn’t the only time the “rare” artist has sent a message to his critics recently. In an April 10 TikTok Stories video, Gomez talked about the body-shaming comments she had received.

“So I’m trying to stay skinny, but I went to Jack in the Box and I got four tacos, …