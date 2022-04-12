Selena Gomez claps back at troll who said she was ‘going downhill’

Selena Gomez is no fool on TikTok, as the singer has been very active on the social media platform for the past few days and has been too blunt to the more enthusiastic commenters out there. Gomez first went viral for her comments on body shamers on her TikTok story. Yesterday, she was at it again, giving a perfect response to a user who wrote that she was “going downhill” in TikTok comments.

selena gomez fan account gomez source shared a screenshot Its on Twitter. The user wrote, ‘What? [sic] is happening with him? he looks like [sic] going down the hill but everyone in the comments is cheering her up?” Gomez replied, “I’m pretty sure I’m doing better than ever but thanks for pretending to care!”

