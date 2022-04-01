Selena Gomez confirms her relationship status as she debuts new ‘Do – E! Online

When it comes to speculations about their relationship status, Selena Gomez Heard all this at least a million times before. But instead of circling the rumor mill, the 29-year-old singer is setting the record straight about where she stands in her love life.

Taking to TikTok on March 31st, Gomez posted a video of herself lip syncing the words king nasoViral audio, in which a man tries to convince a woman to give him a chance and the woman does not take him seriously or is not interested.

Gomez captioned the clip, “Maybe that’s why I’m single.” “Don’t believe a damn word.”

The “Rare” star sparked internet buzz after attending an event earlier this month dua lipa New York concert with businessman Zen Matoshi, However, a formula…