Selena Gomez jokes about being single

Selena Gomez jokes about being single

Selena Gomez arrives at the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar on February 27, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. Jordan Strauss / AP / Shutterstock

so rare. Selena Gomez opened up about his love life – using a strange approach to update fans on the status of their relationship.

29-year-old Disney alum took TIC Toc On Thursday, March 31, to share a viral audio clip from King Nas of himself lip-syncing. The video shows a man praising a woman who is not interested. “Maybe that’s why I’m single,” Gomez wrote alongside the social media upload. “Don’t believe a damn word.”

The “Lose You To Love Me” singer’s comment comes after her love life was previously the subject of conversation. Selena + Chef The star’s last high-profile…


Read Full News