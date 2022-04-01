Selena Gomez jokes about being single

so rare. Selena Gomez opened up about his love life – using a strange approach to update fans on the status of their relationship.

29-year-old Disney alum took TIC Toc On Thursday, March 31, to share a viral audio clip from King Nas of himself lip-syncing. The video shows a man praising a woman who is not interested. “Maybe that’s why I’m single,” Gomez wrote alongside the social media upload. “Don’t believe a damn word.”

The “Lose You To Love Me” singer’s comment comes after her love life was previously the subject of conversation. Selena + Chef The star’s last high-profile…