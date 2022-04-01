Selena Quintanilla’s former publicist shares memorabilia – Billboard

March 31 marks 27 years since the passing of Mexican-American star Selena Quintanilla-Pérez, best known as the Queen of Tejano for single-handedly revolutionizing the genre with her Mexican roots and bold, alternative fusion.

Born and raised in Texas, she was managed by her father Abraham Quintanilla Jr., music produced by her brother Abby Quintanilla III, and supported by Los Dinos, a band formed by family and friends, which included her sister Suzette Quintanilla and husband Chris. are managed by. Perez. As a woman in a male-dominated industry, Selena was beautiful, innovative and genuine, best reflected in her music and her personality.