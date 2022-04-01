Selena Quintanilla’s magic continues after her death

Selena Quintanilla, Immortalized in an American Museum 4:31

(CNN Spain)– Selena Quintanilla was in the air, Selena was everywhere… you didn’t find her, you didn’t remember the first time you heard one of her songs. so describes maria garciaExecutive Director of Futuro Studios and Producer of the award-winning podcast “anything for selena“, for the iconic singer named “The Queen of Tex-Mex”.

Maria grew up in El Paso, Texas, and her world revolves around the boundary that divides your identity. You are neither from here nor there. And that’s what made people like him, and dozens more over the years – even after that…