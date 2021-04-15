‘Selena: The Series’: Dance along to Netflix’s new trailer for part 2 – Film TMT

Are you prepared for half 2 of Selena: The Sequence on Netflix? The biographical drama, which follows the lifetime of the beloved musical icon, took Netflix by storm early in December 2020. With reward from followers and critics, it appeared like every part was locked for the sequence to proceed transferring ahead in telling the story of Selena Quintanilla, which made fairly a splash for the streamer.

In keeping with the “rankings” of Netflix, Selena: The Sequence Half 1 was watched by 25 million households all over the world within the first month following its debut. It hit the Prime 10 within the U.S., Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, and Peru. Mexico had it in its Prime 10 for 26 days straight whereas half of the viewers of the present got here from the U.S. Now the trailer for Selena: The Sequence Half 2 has been launched.

With the brand new trailer, we’ve a brand new premiere date for the Netflix sequence. Selena: The Sequence was initially set for Might 14, 2021. Try the trailer beneath together with the brand new launch date and what you could find out about Netflix’s Selena: The Sequence Half 2.

Selena: The Sequence Half 2 trailer launched

Selena: The Sequence Half 2 follows Selena (Christian Serratos) by means of her meteoric rise within the Tejano music scene, on the point of stardom. We’ll see her as she balances her private life, comparable to being newly married, together with her skilled success as she heads on a collision course to her tragic, premature homicide in 1995. Half 2 is alleged to heart primarily on her marriage and the circumstances resulting in her homicide by Yolanda Saldivar.

But it surely’s not all simply marriage and homicide. In keeping with an older article in THAT ONE, Netflix’s Selena: The Sequence can even comply with “the singer studying how you can deal with her newfound success, whereas balancing household, love, and a burgeoning profession, and chronicles the years of exhausting work and sacrifice the Quintanilla household navigate collectively as Selena turns into probably the most profitable feminine Latin artist of all time.”

The trailer for Selena: The Sequence Half 2 is completely beautiful as properly. Serratos totally inhabits the function of the late Queen of Tejano Music. (Award reveals have but to understand her and it’s tragic as a result of she’s performed a completely wonderful job.)

Selena: The Sequence Half 2 initially had a launch date of Might 14, 2021. Now, nonetheless, the discharge has been moved 10 days earlier. You’ll be able to see Half 2 for Selena: The Sequence on Might 4 on Netflix. If there’s a Star Wars and Selena joke to be made, then make it right here as a result of we will’t give you that, however we’re certain it might be nice.

Gabriel Chavarria, Ricardo Chavira, Noemí Gonzalez, and Seidy López reprise their roles as Selena’s household in Half 2 of Selena: The Sequence on Netflix. Particulars nonetheless stay scarce, however Half 2 of Selena: The Sequence guarantees to attract in simply as many Selena followers as Half 1 did. Selena remains to be the undisputed Queen of Tejano music even a long time after her tragic demise.

The one factor we will say on the time of writing this text is go catch-up on Selena: The Sequence earlier than Half 2 drops on Netflix on Might 4. Critically, somebody give Serratos some form of award. She deserves it.

Are you excited for Half 2 of Selena: The Sequence to drop on Netflix? Why do you assume Netflix moved up the discharge date for the sequence by 10 days?