‘Selena’ turns 25 and today marks the 27th anniversary of her death: Jennifer Lopez celebrates legacy’s impact

Twenty-five years after “Selena” hit theaters on March 21, 1997, Jennifer Lopez revisits her acclaimed performance as the Texan icon who died 27 years ago today.

In honor of the biopic’s 25th anniversary, Lopez posted a series of clips from the film, as well as sound clips from interviews about her breakout role as Selena Quintanilla, who was murdered two years before the film’s release. was given.

“What a special day,” Lopez wrote on her Twitter account. Instagram.

“Today (March 21) we celebrate and honor Selena’s legacy and music. This film means a lot to me… Selena and her family mean a lot to me, and I was so lucky to have.” I was cast in…