Self-reliant farmer integrated development plan 2021 uttar pradesh

The Government of Uttar Pradesh has made every effort to double the income of the farmers keeping in mind the condition of the farmers. Be it the state government or the central government, he has always started many schemes keeping in mind the needs of the farmers and their rights. Similarly, the Uttar Pradesh government has launched self-reliant Farmers Integrated Development Scheme 2021-22 to double the income of farmers by the year 2022. The main objective of this scheme will be to double the income of all the farmers present in Uttar Pradesh by the year 2022. Recently this scheme has been launched, you will get all the important points related to it in this post.

Self-reliant farmer integrated development plan 2021

Name answer Region self dependent Cultivator Integrated development to plan 2021 Declared answer Region State The beneficiaries All the farmers present in Uttar Pradesh Of registration commencement date No Registration deadline No Advantage To double the income of farmers an objective To double the income of farmers official site https://research.mines.gov.in/

Atma nirbhar krishak samanvit vikas yojana kya hain

The UP government has presented the largest budget for farmers in the House so far. In which a new plan to make those people self-reliant has been developed. All these things have been taken care of in this scheme so that the coming time can be better for the farmers. Uttar Pradesh State Finance Minister Suresh Khanna, while presenting the new budget in the Legislative Assembly, has announced the Uttar Pradesh Self-reliant Farmers Integrated Development Scheme, which will be ready to start soon. Under this scheme, new markets for farmers will be created on the basis of identifying the highest yielding crops in the state. He has also said that farmers will be made better and economically prosperous by setting up Farmer Produce Organization on the block head as well as fresh new equipment and incentives for investment. The state government has made a provision of Rs 100 crore for the implementation of Self-reliant Farmers Integrated Development Scheme in the Vidhan Sabha.

Self-reliant farmer integrated development scheme purpose of

The main objective of the Uttar Pradesh government to start this scheme is to increase the income of farmers and provide them a prosperous and happy life. However much the time has changed, but the farmers of our country are less educated. Due to which they do not have knowledge about new technology and equipment related to farming. Keeping all these things in mind, the State Government of Uttar Pradesh will help the crop producing high yielding crops under the scheme, as well as the latest tools of agriculture and all kinds of assistance related to value addition and marketing, will be done by the government under this scheme. Along with this, work will be done under this scheme to create synergy between the implementation of various schemes run for the farmers, so as to help increase the income of the farmers.

Benefits of Self-reliant Farmer Integrated Development Scheme

There are some main benefits of this scheme which are as follows: –

Farmer Producer Organizations will be formed at the block level in the state under the Uttar Pradesh Self-reliant Farmers Integrated Development Scheme.

All the schemes are being run for the farmers in Uttar Pradesh, work will be done to coordinate between all those schemes and whatever is in the implementation of those schemes, all of them will be eradicated so that every farmer can easily get the benefit of the schemes. To be able to

Under this scheme, mainly those crops which are more productive crops will be selected.

Apart from all this, all the latest farming tools, value addition and marketing related assistance will be done to the farmers.

Application process in Uttar Pradesh Self-reliant Farmers Integrated Development Scheme Application Form

Under this scheme, any farmer living in the state who wants to avail the benefit and wants to fill the application will have to wait for some time for all these processes. Because right now the scheme has been announced, no official website or other information related to it has been made available. As soon as the UP Self-reliant Farmers Integrated Development Scheme will be launched by the state government, then its official website will also be launched by the government, which we will be able to give you through this post so that you can access this application quickly.

Atma nirbhar krishak samanvit vikas yojana Eligibility rules

The scheme will also prescribe certain qualifications for the application which will be as follows.

Only farmers of the state of Uttar Pradesh can fill this application, so they should have citizenship of Uttar Pradesh.

That citizen of Uttar Pradesh should be a farmer

Atma nirbhar krishak samanvit vikas yojana Required documents

Documents will also be required for the application under the Uttar Pradesh Self-reliant Farmers Integrated Development Scheme, which will be better if you prepare in advance.

Applicant Farmer’s Aadhar Card

Address proof

Farmer certificate

income certificate

Certificate of land available with the farmer

The state government of Uttar Pradesh has taken this very good step for the benefit of farmers and doubling their income. It is expected that the coming year will be happy for the farmers and they will be able to get many benefits from this scheme. The implementation of this scheme will also improve their economic condition and will help in the development of the country.

Q- In which state self-reliant farmer integrated development scheme has been started? Ans. Uttar Pradesh Q- Who has announced the self-reliant farmer integrated development plan? A-By Finance Minister Suresh Khanna of Uttar Pradesh State Q-What benefits will the farmers get from this scheme? A- Information about all schemes related to farmers, information about new technology and latest equipment, farmers will be given all information related to farming and schemes by setting up farmer products organization at the block level. Q- How much budget has been set by the Uttar Pradesh state government for this scheme? A- 100 Crore Rupees Q- How to fill application in Uttar Pradesh Self-reliant Farmers Integrated Development Scheme? A- At present, no information related to the application has been announced.

