Sell ​​at Work: Code Black Release Schedule, Episode 1-13 Release Date and Complete Watch Guide – Anime News and Facts

The Winter 2021 season has officially begun and is full of good looking anime crowds So what if I’m a spider?, attack on Titan, The Promised Neverland, And many more. Cell at Work: Code Black There is an anime that is coming out in the winter of 2021.

Cell at Work: Code Black (also known as Hataraku Sibo Kala In Japanese) is a spinoff manga, based on the cell in the work manga written by Akane Shimizu. Similar to the original, the series is set in a world of anthropomorphic cells working in a body. It follows the lives of a rookie red blood cell, AA2153, and a white blood cell (neutrophil), U-1196, as they thrive in the middle-aged body, burdened with issues like stress, smoking, drinking and the like. Work. For example, creating complications in the work and living environment of cells.

Episode 1 is scheduled to be released on 8 January 2021, and will run for a total of 13 episodes. A lot of new and sequel anime are coming in this season and it will be difficult to keep track of the release date of each of them. So we made Release schedule For Cell at Work: Code Black Along with other anime series airing this season.

Cell at Work: Code Black Episode Release Schedule

Case no. Release date episode 1 9 January 2021 episode 2 16 January, 2021 Episode 3 16 January 2021 Episode 4 January 23, 2021 Episode 5 January 30, 2021 Episode 6 6 February, 2021 Episode 7 13 February 2021 Episode 8 February 20, 2021 Episode 9 27 February, 2021 Episode 10 March 6, 2021 Episode 11 March 13, 2021 Episode 12 March 20, 2021 Episode 13 March 27, 2021

where To see a cell at work: Code Black AnimeThe

Viewers in the United States and Canada can watch the show in their original Japanese dub with an English dub on Funimation. Meanwhile, fans in Australia and New Zealand can stream it on AnimalLab. It is also available on Vakonim in France, Denmark and Russia. It is not currently available on Netflix, but we are hoping they will license the show after broadcasting is over.

In addition, we insist that you support official sources and avoid piracy websites because it annoys the creators. But, if the anime is not officially available in your country, many informal websites will be streaming the anime.

How many episodes will there be?

It has been announced that “Cell at Work: Code BlackThere will be a total of 13 episodes of the anime which will run from 9 January 2021 to 27 March 2021.

Anime Staff Description

Sale at work! The Code Black anime is produced by Studio Lydon Films under the direction of Hideo Yamamoto. Hayashi Mori is providing the script and composition for the series. Meanwhile, Aiji Abiko is credited with character design and Yugo Kanno with music composition.

When will English dub anime come out?

Cell at Work: There is no confirmed news about the English dubbed version of Code Black. However, we should keep in mind that Finnation is streaming the anime and Funimation is popular for their English dub anime. Also, most of the popular anime series nowadays have an English dub, so the chances are high.

About cells at work: Code Black (Hataraku Cybo Black)

Sale at work! Code black (Hataraku Cybo Black) is a Japanese seinen manga written by Shigemitsu Harada and produced by Hatsuyoshi under the supervision of Akane Shimizu. It has been published in Kodansha’s Morning magazine since June 2018. Kodansha USA is publishing English releases.

A rogue is stirring about a red blood cell, supplying oxygen around the body! But it turns out that her workplace is on the verge of leaving, Code Black !!

Drinking alcohol, smoking, stress, sleeplessness… struggling to keep life alive, not unlike the cruel corporate world these exaggerated cells must think at the end of the day. This is the story inside your body.