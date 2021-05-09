Sembaruthi 10th May 2021 Written Update: Akhila disappointed with Parvathy

Sembaruthi Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip, Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist, on Justhowbiz.net

The episode starts with Parvathy comes to her room and starts writing something on her diary. Bhavani calls her but she ignores that call. Bhavani doubts why she is not attending her call. She dials to her again. Parvathy gets nervous when Bhavani calling her often. She wishes to attend her call one last time. She attends the call. Bhavani questions her why didn’t she picked her call? Parvathy asks her to leave her she can’t able to help her in anything. Bhavani says to her don’t talk like that she is trusting her only in this matter. Parvathy apologies to her.

Bhavani asks Parvathy to meet her immediately. Parvathy refuses to meet her reasoning she can’t able to help her. Bhavani threats her that she will kill herself if she don’t come to meet her. Parvathy gets tension after hearing it. She agrees to meet her one last time. Bhavani asks Parvathy to meet her in same place where they used to meet often.

Parvathy comes to meet Bhavani. She questions Bhavani why did she calling her even after she said her decision clearly? Bhavani says to her that she is only trusting her so don’t betray her. Parvathy says to her that she has no idea that Akhila promised on her family sword. It’s her duty to fulfill her promise. If she has any idea about her promise then she wouldn’t have promised to Bhavani. Bhavani says that Parvathy is also belongs to that family then why don’t she stand for her promise? Why didn’t she fulfilling her promise? Paravathy apologies to her for back off from her words. Bhavani complaints that she heard about many people changes themselves when money comes. She is witnessing this through Parvathy.

Bhavani says that Parvathy back off from her words when she turned to be a daughter in law rich family! Parvathy deny it. Bhavani complaints that she is also poor like her then why don’t she understands her love on Mahesh? She questions her Is she care about only her love? Parvathy asks her to stop killing her with her questions. Bhavani says to her that Mahesh is everything for her. Akhila comes there and asks the driver to stop the car. She notices that Bhavani promise to Parvathy that she will die if she fails to marry Mahesh. Akhila gets angry and leaves from there. Bhavani says to her that she already tried to die but Parvathy saved her. She is still living in the hope she will help her to unite with Mahesh. If she back off from her words then she will definitely die. Parvathy tries to console her.

Bhavani is walking on road. Rathnam notices her and asks his henchman to stop her. Bhavani gets alert and runs from there. They are chasing her. She meets with an accident. Rathnam stop running and alerts his henchman that’s Akhila car. They runs from there before getting caught. But Ganga whom drove the car gets down from it. She doubts why did they chase this girl. She tries to wake her up by splashing water on her face. She recognise her as Bhavani. She requests Ganga to save her from them. Ganga assures to her that she will be safe with her. She offers lift to her. Ganga thinks that she is going to use this girl as tool to destroy Parvathy.

Akhila reaches home angrily. Purushothanan talking in phone busily. Akhila asks him to disconnect the call. Parvathy comes there. Akhila indirectly says to Pravathy mind their own business. Don’t poke head in others matters and leave. Her husband doubts why is she talking to him in this manners. Parvathy understands it and informs to him that she said it to her. She probably saw her talking with Bhavani. She may didn’t hear her conversation. She says to him that she will make Akhila trust her again by performing this engagement well.

Episode end.