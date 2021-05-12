Sembaruthi 13th May 2021 Written Update: Ganga and Vanaja’s conspiracy

Sembaruthi Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip, Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist, on Justhowbiz.net

The episode starts with Akhila assures to Pattamma that Police will find Bhavani soon. She leaves from there. Pattamma says to Adhi to search her and takes her leave. Parvathy and Adhi moves to their room. Vanaja teases them. Ganga says to Vanaja that Akhila is hell. angry on Parvathy now in Bhavani matter. She asks her to don’t forget the things she said to her. Vanaja says to her she will never forgot any matter which will create problem in Parvathy life. She assures to her that she will take care of it. Vanaja thinks that she will never get a sleep before she kicking out Adhi and Parvathy from this house.

Parvathy is thinking about the incident in her room. Adhi comes there and notices her. He sits beside her and holds her hand I’m consoling way! He questions her Is she worried for Akhila words? Don’t think that she is the reason behind Bhavani missing. Parvathy says to him that she is right in this matter. She shouldn’t have poke her head in Bhavani love matter. Even after she pleaded with her a lot she didn’t give heed to her. She should have make her understand the things. She was the one gave hope to her and she broke it too. She broke her trust and left her alone. She may be upset because of her.

Adhi says to her don’t take blame on her. Nothing is her fault in it. Parvathy says to him that she wants to see her leading a good life. But she can’t able to help her at all. Adhi says to her that they got united after crossing many problems in their life. After united in their life also they are facing many problem. If Mahesh and Bhavani love is true then they will unite too. He assures to her that it’s his responsibility to bring her back here.

Vanaja is playing in her mobile. Ganga says to her that she gave one big responsibility to her but she is playing in mobile here. Vanaja thinks that She will kick her out first. Ganga says to her that she is going to inform Bhavani that Parvathy asked her to stay in store room. Vanaja questions her what’s her role in it? Ganga says to her its her job to send Akhila to store room. She says to her how will she send her there. Ganga says to her that she might do it to make them meet each other.

Ganga leaves from there to shift Bhavani from her room. She enters inside her room. She lies to Bhavani that Parvathy asked her to stay in store room. She says that she may be right. She shares to her that she wants to meet Parvathy. Ganga lies to her if anyone notices them Parvathy will fave the problem. Ganga takes Bhavani from there secretly. She makes her hides in the store room. Ganga asks her to hide here safely. She asks her to don’t come out for anything. She assures to her that she will bring food to her later.

Ganga says to Vanaja that she finished her job. Vanaja assures to her that she will take care rest. Akhila places her mobile in bed and goes inside the washroom. Vanaja takes her mobile and places inside the store room. Bhavani notices Vanaja there and hides from there. Vanaja hears her sound and places the phone on table. She thinks that Bhavani will get caught if she come near it. Akhila comes out of washroom and starts searching for her phone. Vanaja comes there and enquires her what’s she searching? She informs to her that she lost her mobile. Akhila asks her to search for it. She pretends like searching for it. Vanaja says to her she will deal to her number. Bhavani gets shock to hear the ring tone.

Episode end.