Sembaruthi 14th May 2021 Written Update: Vanaja plan fails

The episode starts with Vanaja questions Akhila what’s she searching here? She informs to her that her mobile is missing. She placed her mobile on bed and went to washroom but it’s missing now. Vanaja thinks that she placed it in store room then how will she find it here? Akhila questions her why don’t she help her searching it instead of dancing here? Vanaja nods and pretends like searching it every where in her room! She is doing over acting there. Vanaja says to her that she will deal to her number then she can able to find it with her mobile ringtone. Akhila appreciates her idea. Vanaja calls to her mobile. Bhavani gets nervous to hear that sound and starts searching in that store room. She finds the mobile there and thinks someone forgot this mobile here.

Vanaja says to Akhila that she can able to hear the ringtone form outside of her room. She moves out of her room and asks Akhila to follow her behind. Akhila sigh and following her. Vanaja takes her near store room. She says to her that mobile sound is coming from inside store room. Akhila enters inside the store room. Bhavani notices Akhila and thinks its her phone. She hides herself from Akhila sight. Akhila finds her phone from there. She doubts how did her phone came here? Doesn’t she placed it on her bed? She thinks that something is wrong and leaves from there. Vanaja gets irritate to see it all. She questions Akhila doesn’t she find anything else inside. Akhila leaves from there. Vanaja thinks that all her plan flopped. She put so much hard work to bring Akhila here. Ganga comes there and questions her what’s going on? She informs to her that Akhila didn’t notice Bhavani there. Ganga and Vanaja enters inside the store room. Bhavani says to them that she hided well when Akhila came inside. If she get caught then Parvathy will be in trouble. Ganga and Vanaja asks her to be careful in sarcasm way!

Akhila is checking herself in mirror. Purushothaman comes there and questions Akhila Is she doing correct thing? She questions him back what’s bothering him just ask to her straightly! He says to her that nothing is here to hide anymore. He asks to her why is she adamant to perform this engagement for Mahesh and Varsha? Akhila says to him that she expected this question from him early but he is asking it now. She informs to him that Raaji is her friend she promised to her on her traditional sword that she will help her. Purushothaman says to her its just a name sake reason but actual reason is her ego. She disliked the way Parvathy opposing her. She is going against her that’s why she made Parvathy promise to her and gave all responsibility to her. Akhila deny it and says to him that Parvathy is not equal to her at all. Why should she see ego in it. If she has ego then she wouldn’t have allow her to enter inside the house again. He questions her doesn’t Parvathy promise to Bhavani too? Why is she not giving importance to her promise? Akhila says to him that she promised to Raaji before her. She can’t able to back off from her words if she do it then it mean she is dead. Her husband leaves from there.

Akhila is thinking about her husband words. Just then her reflection comes there and teases her. She is also blaming her like her husband. Akhila stands in her point and asks her to leave from there. She says to her that she can able to cheat others but not her reflection. Akhila asks her to leave so it’s disappears from there. Parvathy prays to god for Bhavani safety. She prays don’t ever push Akhila in a situation what Parvathg is facing now. She prays Bhavani wants to return safely.

Episode end..