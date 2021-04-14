Sembaruthi 15th April 2021 Written Update: Rajeshwari locks Mahesh inside the room

LATEST

The episode begins with Inspector says to Akhila that those that combating in opposition to flawed issues is actual man. He’s actual man. Not solely this he know to appologize for his errors too. He appologizes to Akhila for his inconveniences. She says to him it’ okay in sarcastic means. Inspector says to her that first time his calculation went flawed. He thank Adhi for serving to him. They leaves from police station. Inspector asks his assisstant to carry espresso for him. After consuming that he desires to show a lesson to these culprits. Rajeshwari questions Mahesh how dare he attempt to do register marriage? Mahesh says to her that he loves Bhavani so much! Rajeshwari questions him Doesn’t her permission, happiness and status matter to him? Mahesh explains to her that status gained’t give a cheerful life to him. He asks her to know his emotions. She complaints that he gained’t pay attention her however he needs to see her listening to him. Mahesh says to Rajeshwari that he loves Bhavani. He can’t capable of marry Varsha and lead a cheerful life together with her. She is attempting to spoil each of their life! Rajeshwari says to him that he’s adamant to not pay attention her phrases. He tries to clarify his facet to her however she locked him contained in the room.

Rajeshwari informs to him that she gained’t permit him to exit, until his engagement is over. How dare he attempt to do the register marriage with out her data? Mahesh says to her that he’s her son, so don’t deal with him on this means. She complaints that he’s her solely son however he isn’t listening to her phrases! She says to him clearly that she will be able to’t capable of launch him from this room. She provides that he’s a household legal. He’s not all listening to her and behaving in his personal. Her household status is necessary to her. She asks her henchmans to maintain him. She asks Rathinavelu to present meals to him on time however don’t permit him to exit. Rathinavelu alerts his henchmans.

Nandini reaches to Rajeshwari home. She doubts that why did many goons are standing in Rajeshwari home? She greets her. Nandini questions her why is she sitting silently as an alternative of welcoming her? She informs to her as nothing. Nandini tries to get the reality from her. She says to her that she was enthusiastic about one thing else. She asks to her what would she wish to have? Nandini asks her to present one thing chill. Rajeshwari informs to her that she obtained promise from Akhila on her household sword. Nandini assures to her that all the pieces will go easily then. Mahesh pleads with Rajeshwari to launch him. Nandini understands that she home arrest her son. Nandini asks her to share all the pieces to her. Rajeshwari thank her for giving concept on right time. So she narrates all the pieces to her. Nandini praises her presence of thoughts. Akhila comes there. Nandini doubts why is she coming right here?

Rajeshwari says to Nandini that Akhila didn’t inform to her about her go to. Nandini strikes to cover from Akhila’s sight. Rajeshwari takes Akhila inside. She fears that Mahesh will create any issues. It can attain to Akhila then. Akhila questions her why is she so tensed? She finds that one thing is bothering her. Mahesh begins to knock the door. Rajeshwari will get irritate to listen to it. Akhila questions Rajeshwari why did she locked her son inside? Akhila advises to Rajeshwari the right way to deal with her son. She explains to her that she will be able to’t capable of win something in her anger. However she will be able to capable of change him via her love. Akhila leaves from there after boosting her temper. Nandini comes exterior and stops Rajeshwari from releasing Mahesh. Nandini alerts her that Mahesh will damage all the pieces if she launch him. If she listens to Akhila then Mahesh will marry that Bhavani. Mahesh evesdrops all the pieces. Raji agrees with Nandini. She calls to Akhila and thank her for advising her. Raji informs to Akhila that she goes to carry out Mahesh’s engagement tomorrow.

Episode finish.

