Sembaruthi 17th May 2021 Written Update: Vanaja convinces Akhila to perform a puja

Sembaruthi Spoilers, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Story on Justshowbiz.net

The episode starts with Akhila admiring Parvati instructing the servants about the function’s arrangements. Vanaja watches it and gets worried whether Akhila forgave Parvathi. Parvathi asks Adhi if he got to know about Bavani’s whereabouts. Adhi says that he talked to the police, but they didn’t find anything yet. He assures Parvathi they find Bavani and tells that he has doubt on Rajeshwari. Adhi then asks Parvathi if she wants Mahesh engagement happens with the girl choosen by Rajeshwari. Parvathi says that Akhila promised to Rajeshwari on her ancestors’ sword and she will not interfere in Bavani and Mahesh’s matter going against Akhila. If Bavani and Mahesh’s love is true, that love will unite them. Parvathi walks away. Akhila and Vanaja hear Parvathi’s talk.

Ganga informs Vanaja that Mahesh agreed for the engagement. Vanaja says that the situation is changing upside down, Parvathi is slowly gaining Akhil’s sympathy and tells what happened just before. Ganga tells Vanaja something which is muted and asks to tell the same to Akhila.

Vanaja goes to Akhila and tells that she doubts that Parvathi has hidden Bavani somewhere. Akhila asks if she started again blaming Parvathi. Vanaja reminds Akhila that Mahesh already once stopped the engagement threatening to lit him up. She further says how the person who was ready to die for Bavani can now agree to do engagement with someone else. Akhila asks what’s the connection with Parvathi. Vanaja says that someone may have assured Mahesh that the engagement wouldn’t happen and convinced him to agree to do the engagement. Parvathi may have hidden Bavani to bring her out on the engagement to stop the engagement. Akhila starts thinking. Vanaja thinks her work is done and walks out. She hides and watches what Akhila does. Akhila phones Rajeshwari and asks whether Mahesh agreed for the engagement whole heartly. Rajeshwari says that she may have doubts after what happened last time. She assures Akhila that Mahesh accepted for the engagement by wish.

Vanaja tells Ganga that she succeeded in confusing Akhila. She further says that they should use this opportunity and somehow bring Bavani in front of Akhila. Then Akhila will never trust Parvathi and will throw her out of the house. Ganga tells that she has one more plan for that and tells the plan. Vanaja gets elated and tells that they will successfully execute this plan too.

Vanaja brings a fake priest to Akhila. The priest tells that she should perform a puja to ward off the evil eyes from her. He further says that she faces obstacles in whatever she does because of the evil eyes effects. Vanaja tells that the priest is telling about Mahesh engagement which was already got canceled two times and if it gets canceled again, it will tarnish her reputation. Therefore the priest suggests performing the puja. Vanaja asks Akhila’s descion. Ganga also supports Vanaja. Akhila finally agrees to do the puja.

The episode ends.