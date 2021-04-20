Sembaruthi 21st April 2021 Written Update: Pattamma back off from her decision

Sembaruthi Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Newest Gossip, Future Story, Newest Information and Upcoming Twist, on Justhowbiz.internet

The episode begins with Uma is checking the medicines. She informs to Vanaja that she has no concept which pill she ought to take for fever? Vanaja scolds nearly as good for nothing fellow. She takes the medication and asks Uma to go away from there. She takes the medication after Uma leaves. Vanaja thinks that Fever stopped her from attending the operate. She has no concept what occurred in engagement? She thinks what if Adhi create issues there? Will Akhila lashed out at him? Will they breaks their ties with one another? She feels stressed with out realizing the reality. She is cursing them for being late. Vanaja thinks that she shouldn’t sit like this. If she sit silent then all her enemies will probably be comfortable. She will be able to’t in a position to see them in comfortable. Simply then she notices Akhila enters inside the home. She sits on couch angrily. Seeing her response Vanaja guesses that one thing huge occurred in Engagement operate.

Vanaja thinks why did Akhila got here alone? The place is relaxation all? Arun, Aishwarya and Purushothaman reaches there. They stands beside her in silent. Arun says to Australia that She was silent all the way in which. Evidently she is hell offended on Adhi and Parvathy. They fears what is going to Akhila says to Parvathy for it! Vanaja thinks that one thing huge occurred in operate. If she don’t know what occurred there her head will probably be blast. Vanaja goes close to Aishwarya. She enquires to her what occurred? She asks her to remain quiet. Vanaja retains pressuring her. Aishwarya alerts her that Akhila is offended. Vanaja questions her why is she Indignant? Aishwarya informs to her that engagement stopped. Vanaja pretends like getting shock. She asks to her what occurred subsequent? Aishwarya informs to her that Adhi and Parvathy stopped the engagement unaware Akhila is main it.

Vanaja says it’s a small matter. Why did she exaggerating a lot? Aishwarya says to her that she fears what is going to Akhila say to Parvathy? Vanaja assures to her nothing will go mistaken right here. Akhila won’t ever do in opposition to Adhi and Parvathy, reasoning Akhila trusts Adhi quite a bit. He’s very particular to her. So Akhila gained’t say something to Adhi. Aishwarya says to her if it occur then she will probably be comfortable. Vanaja thinks that her want won’t ever come to true! If it come to true then all her goals will probably be shattered. Adhi comes there together with Parvathy. Uma comes there and stands with Vanaja. She thinks that sport start now.

Adhi takes Parvathy close to her. Parvathy advices to Adhi don’t argue with Akhila if she scold Parvathy. He agrees together with her. Adhi goes close to Akhila and tries to clarify her. However Akhila stops him by displaying her palm. She questions him doesn’t he know that she promised to her on their household’s sword? He says to her that Bhavani and Mahesh are loving one another. Akhila repeats her query? Adhi says to her as by no means. He learns the reality simply now. Akhila asks him to go away this matter right here. She warns him to keep away from Mahesh’s marriage life. She asks him to vow her that she’s going to by no means create any issues in Mahesh’s marriage.

He hesitates a bit. Vanaja says to her that Adhi modified quite a bit. He gained’t promise to her. If she asks Pattamma then all these issues will probably be over. She stares to her that Bhavani is Pattamma’s grand daughter. Akhila confronts her she confess all the reality to her. She assures to her that she gained’t come to job until the wedding is over. Vanaja use irony to insult Akhila and provokes her in opposition to Adhi.

Episode finish.