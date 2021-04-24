ENTERTAINMENT

Sembaruthi 24th April 2021 Written Update: Aishwarya and Ganga turn against Parvathi

Sembaruthi 24th April 2021 Written Update: Aishwarya and Ganga turn against Parvathi

The episode begins with Adhi saying that he doesn’t have the benefit to offer his opinion within the matter of Ganga changing into Akhila’s buisiness affiliate. Akhila says Adhi to not combine private and enterprise and asks to offer his opinion. Adhi says that he doesn’t have any drawback with Ganga changing into their affiliate, nevertheless it’s good to seek out out the rationale for his or her loss earlier than signing the settlement. Akhila then asks Aishwarya and Arun’s opinion. The each give their opinion in Ganga’s favor. Akhila asks Ganga to carry the paperwork to signal.

Purushotaman asks Akhila why she didn’t ask Parvathi’s opinion on this matter. She additionally this household’s member and she or he solely needs good for them. Akhila silently seems on. Paravthi says her opinion isn’t wanted, however Purushotaman asks her to return ahead and offers her opinion. Parvathi says that Akhila will take solely appropriate choice. Akhila asks Purushotaman if he’s happy now and begins studying the paperwork.

Parvathi notices the servant taking Kamatchi Vilakku to the puja room. Paravthi tells the servant she’s going to take the Vilakku to Puja room and asks the servant to go away. Parvathi goes upstairs with the Vilakku. Akhila is about to signal the doc. Parvathi stumbles within the stair and drops the Vilakku. Adhi asks Parvathi if she’s superb. Parvathi nods sure. She goes to the puja room taking the Vilakku. Vanaja thinks that Akhila is not going to signal the doc. Ganga asks Akhila to signal the doc. Akhila says that she thinks this isn’t the precise time to signal it. She tells Adhi to do survey of the resort and submit the report. Adhi nods okay. Akhila tells Ganga to attend for one week and leaves.

Adhi and Aishwarya go upstairs taking Ganga’s luggages. Vanaja thinks of utilizing Ganga’s anger in her favor. Vanaja instigates Ganga in opposition to Parvathi. Vanaja says that Parvathi deliberately dropped the Vilakku realizing Akhila has robust perception in all this. Vanaja additional says that Parvathi is not going to let her change into Akhika’s enterprise affiliate and asks Ganga to place Parvathi in her place.

Parvathi is within the puja room. Aishwarya involves her. Aishwarya blames Parvathi for Akhila not signing the doc. She says that Parvathi intentionally dropped the Kamatchi Vilakku when Akhila was about to signal the paperwork. Aishwarya asks Parvathi why she did like that. Parvathi says it was occurred unintentionally. Ganga comes there. She additionally accuses Parvathi of intentionally dropping the Vilakku to cease Akhila from serving to her. She additional says that Parvathi doesn’t like that Akhila provides her cash so she used Akhila’s sentiments in her favor.

Parvathi retains repeating that the Vilakku fell by mistake. Vanaja comes there and begins accusing Parvathi too. Parvathi says all of them are mistaking her and asks to consider her. Vanaja asks Parvathi to vow in entrance of God to show that she didn’t drop the Vilakku with any dangerous intentions. Aishwarya and Ganga agree with Vanaja and calls for Parvathi to vow. Parvathi guarantees stunning the trio. Vanaja is scared that Ganga would consider Parvathi. She intervenes and says that Parvathi can do faux guarantees for her acquire and provokes Ganga in opposition to Parvathi. Ganga challenges Parvathi to break her each happiness. Ganga leaves from there adopted by Aishwarya. Vanaja smirks.

The episode ends.

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019.

