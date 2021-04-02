Sembaruthi 3rd April 2021 Written Update: Vanaja’s plan backfires on her – Tellyexpress

Sembaruthi 3rd April 2021 Written Update on TellyExpress.com
The episode starts with Arun preparing for the presentation. Akhila asks him if everything is ready. Arun stumbles to answer. Akhila asks him believe on himself. Gajenthiren murmurs in Arun’s hears that he was thinking Adhi would do the presentation. Aru replies he too.
Adhi, Parvathi, and Sundaram reach the office. Sundaram asks them to go inside and sits in the reception hall. A staff informs Akhila Adhi has arrived. Arun gets glad. Adhi and Parvathi come to the presentation hall. Akhila asks how he’s here. Adhi says that Parvathi brought him here, as Akhila wished that he does the presentation. Akhila notices Parvathi standing. She asks her to sit.
The meeting starts when all the board members connect in the video call. Adhi starts the project presentation. Everyone gets impressed with Adhi’s presentation and appreciate him. Akhila and Arun also congratulate him. Parvathi is elated.
Vanaja pours chemical on the floor near the staircase so that Parvathi will slip and falls down. Uma comes there, and asks what she’s doing. Vanaja tells her plan. Uma says that this idea is outdated. She could have poured oil instead of chemical. Vanaja says unlike the oil, the chemical dries out fast, and doesn’t have any strong smell at the same time when a person steps on it, he/she will slip. Uma steps on the chemical to check, and is about to slip, but manages to balance herself.
They hear car sound and go to check. They get shocked on seeing Akhila. Vanaja asks Uma to go to Akhila and somehow stops her there itself. In the meantime she will make sure Parvathi steps on the chemical.
Uma runs to Akhila and starts apologizing to her saying she had eaten the sweets she bought while Vanaja goes to Adhi and congratulates him for the presentation. Akhila gets annoyed with Uma and slaps her. She walks towards the staircase. Vanaja panicks and goes and stand in front of Akhila in order to stop Akhila. She alters Akhila that some chemical poured on the floor and that part of the floor is slippery. Akhila doesn’t believe her and asks to move aside. Vanaja says that she will prove she’s telling truth and steps on the chemical. She slips and falls down shocking everyone. She winces in pain. Arun laughs while others feel bad for Vanaja.
Uma rushes to Vanaja help her. Akhila asks Arun to help Vanaja to stand up. Akhila questions who had poured the chemicals here. Vanaja gets scared and asks Akhila to let it be. She’s happy that she’s fine. Akhila asks Adhi to take Paravathi safely and goes upstairs followed by others. Uma says that her plan backfired on her. Vanaja scolds her. She says that thankfully Akhila hasn’t fallen else, she would call the Police to make an enquiry.
The episode ends.