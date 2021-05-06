Sembaruthi 7th May 2021 Written Update: Inspector reveals the truth to Adhi

Sembaruthi Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip, Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist, on Justhowbiz.net

The episode starts with Police question Parvathy when did she find out the money was missing? She informs to him that she wants to give advance to the flower seller so she went to take money from cupboard but money is not in it. Bag is still there but money is not in it. Police questions them Is they doubt anyone? He deny it. Adhi adds that he is damn sure trespassers can’t enter inside their house. Vanaja thinks why did he saying it to him! He didn’t asked anything about it? Police moved to search their room. Vanaja fears that he will enter into her room. Police is checking her room. Parvathy informs to police that she placed key under her pillow. Vanaja pretends like showing pity on her. Police is checking everywhere in her room. Vanaja asks Uma pretends to be normal. Police checks the bag and thinking about the case.

He informs to them that there is no damage in their cupboard. So someone knew well that key is under her pillow. They stole the money. Constable informs to him that Adhi said already someone from this house stoles the money. Inspector asks the constable to check the kitchen. He enquires to servants about their service. He enquires them about it all. Inspector informs to Arun that he is here to check his room. Arun gives permission to him. Constable and Inspector checking his room. Adhi apologies to Arun and says to him don’t takes it wrongly. Arun says to him that they are doing their duty so he never mind it. Vanaja and Uma comes there and moves from there. Adhi and Parvathy goes down. Inspector checking in another room along with Arun. They didn’t find anything from kitchen and most of the room. Arun informs to him only Akhila, pooja room, and Vanaja rooms are remaining to check.

Vanaja fears that they will check her room too. Uma asks her to place the money inside already checked the room. Vanaja says to her that she will be caught while exchange it that’s what she want to see right? Uma deny it. Inspector says to her that he wants to check her room. Vanaja informs to him that she is next to Akhila in this house. How could they check her room? He says to her that he don’t want to check her room without believing her but it’s his duty to check her room. He asks her to allow him to do his duty. They starts searching everywhere in her room. Vanaja stares them kneely. Constable informs to him that chilli powder is in floor. He notices that chilli powder is on flower pot too. He questions her why did chilli powder is in it? Vanaja tries to manage the situation.

Inspector asks him to check the flower pot. He finds out one towel in it. When he opens it all money is inside the towel. Police glares them. He asks him to bring the money down. Police questions Vanaja Is she has any idea what did she done? Vanaja blames that Uma done it all. She asks him to forgive her. She puts a deal with him. She offers money to him. Uma says to him that they worked hard to stole this money. They disguised like man to stole this. Inspector says to her that he needs all money or else he will arrest her. Vanaja agrees to give the amount. She asks him to lie to them.

Adhi questions inspector Is he find the money? Vanaja says to him that he searched all room except Akhila room. Still he can’t able to find it out what does it mean? Parvathy thinks where did it went? Vanaja asks them to think well she don’t think that money went missing! Someone is playing drama here. Adhi says to him that there is no chance to third person enter into this house. Vanaja says to him that inspector checked all room. Inspector says to him that Adhi is right. Those money stoles by Vanaja. Money is safe inside Vanaja room. Adhi glares Vanaja.

Episode end.