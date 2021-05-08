Sembaruthi 8th May 2021 Written Update: Guriji fails to alert Akhila

Sembaruthi Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip, Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist, on Justhowbiz.net

The episode starts with Vanaja says to cop that they are not believing her so she asks him to say it to them. Inspector informs to Adhi that he is correct money didn’t went out from this house. Vanaja doubts why is he staring him while saying it? Inspector reveals to Adhi that Vanaja took that money from their room. Vanaja thinks that he cheated her! Inspector adds that total amount is safe inside her room. Vanaja thinks how to escape from this situation now. She asks him to don’t blame her for this.

Inspector adds that When he find out the money she talked a deal with him. She offered full amount to him to hide this matter from everyone. Vanaja thinks that he gave statement against her. He shows Karnar photo to them and says he is assistant of him so he will never get bribe from others. Vanaja thinks who is this new guy?

Inspector says to Adhi that he wants to take action against her. Adhi thinks a while and informs to him he don’t like to give complaint on her. If this matter leaks outside then their family name will be spoiled. He asks Inspector to leave from there. Vanaja thinks that Adhi saved her day. Adhi informs to Vanaja that he knew well she done something in it. He suspected her first. Parvathy questions her why did she behind her always? Doesn’t she going far from her though she is giving hard time to her always? Vanaja thinks that she wants to see her leaving this house. Adhi complaints that she won’t change at all. He asks her to confess all truth to Akhila by herself or else he will say everything to her. It will create more problems to her. He order her to return the money also. Vanaja says to him she will confess all truth to her and apologise too. Uma questions her Is she gonna apologise to Akhila? Vanaja says to her she won’t do that. She will only return the money to Parvathy. If Adhi confess the truth to her also no problem she will pretend like apologise to her.

Raaji is talking with Aaalavandan in mobile. She disconnects the call seeing Rathnam. She informs to him that Varsha parents are going to meet Akhila in her house tomorrow. Rathnam says to her let’s go to see them together then? Raaji deny it reasoning she has some important work to do. She informs to him that Parvathy is arranging everything for this engagement. So she is damn sure this engagement will happen somehow. Though she fears Bhavani will create some problems in it. She may complaint to police or come straightly into her house to stop it. Mahesh comes there so she stops the topic and pretends like talking casually with Rathnam. He informs to her that he is going to meet his friends and leave from there. Raaji asks her brother to kidnap Bhavani and lock her in guest house. She thinks that she will never allow anyone to stop this engagement.

Vanaja is sitting in hall and talking to someone in phone. Uma comes there and talks to her about food. Vanaja scolds her Just then Ganga comes there and asks Vanaja to stop scolding her. Both are talking casually about Uma. Just then Guruji comes there. Vanaja alerts Ganga and says to her that Guruji won’t come without reason. Ganga says to her let’s learn from him what’s the matter before he shares it to Akhila. Guruji informs to them that he wants to meet Akhila. He wanna share one important thing to her. Vanaja says to him she is in zoom meeting she will never allow anyone to disturb her. Vanaja asks him to share the matter with her. He thinks a while and wait for Akhila. When time is running up. He shares to Vanaja that Akhila trying to perform the engagement here. But this is very tough job to do. It will never happen smoothly. If it happen without any problem then Akhila will face more problems. Vanaja feels happy to hear it. Guruji leaves from there. Vanaja praises Ganga timing and says to her that all happy news are come to their way after she entered into this house. She asks them to hide this matter from Akhila. Guruji meets Parvathy outside and gives a hint to her. Parvathy confronts Vanaja and says to her that Guruji asks her to enquire Vanaja what did he said to her. Later he asks her to inform this news to Akhila. Vanaja lies to her that Guruji said to them this function will end up smoothly without problems. Parvathy feels happy and leaves from there.

Episode end.