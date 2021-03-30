Sembaruthi: Akhila is slowly accepting Parvathi as her daughter-in-law? – Tellyexpress

Sembaruthi Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip, Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist, on TellyExpress.com

Zee Tamil’s famous show Sembaruthi is gearing up for some new twists and turns in the show.

So far in the show, it’s seen that Akhila falls sick when Adhi tells her that he’s leaving the house. Adhi starts feeling guilty for his mom’s health condition. Parvathi convinces Adhi to stay in Akhila’s house. Adhi agrees. Akhila gets elated when Adhi tells her his decision. Adhi apologizes to Parvathi. She has to harm herself in order to stop him from leaving the house. He asks her not to hurt herself again. A mysterious man comes to Akhila’s house and asks to meet Akhila. As Akhila isn’t at home. He then asks for Parvathi. The man tells Vanaja about a secret that the Aadhikadavur family hides. Sundaram gets tensed on seeing the old man. He prevents Parvathi from seeing the old man. The old man gives one week time to Sundaram to arrange a meeting with Akhila, else he will come here again.

In the upcoming episode it will be shown that Akhila will be overjoyed because Adhi agreed to stay in her house. She will thank God for the same. Akhila will have a board meeting. She will decide take Adhi along. When she will asks Adhi about the same, the latter will say that he has to take Paravathi to the hospital. Akhila will suggest going to the hospital first then the meeting. Adhi and Parvathi will agree. Later Akhila will sit in front seat giving her place in the back sit for Parvathi, which will make Adhi happy, but Parvathi will be sad.

Did Akhila accept Parvathi as daughter-in-law? When she will confess it?

