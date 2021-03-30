ENTERTAINMENT

Sembaruthi: Akhila is slowly accepting Parvathi as her daughter-in-law? – Tellyexpress

Avatar
By
Posted on

Sembaruthi Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip, Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist, on TellyExpress.com

Zee Tamil’s famous show Sembaruthi is gearing up for some new twists and turns in the show.

So far in the show, it’s seen that Akhila falls sick when Adhi tells her that he’s leaving the house. Adhi starts feeling guilty for his mom’s health condition. Parvathi convinces Adhi to stay in Akhila’s house. Adhi agrees. Akhila gets elated when Adhi tells her his decision. Adhi apologizes to Parvathi. She has to harm herself in order to stop him from leaving the house. He asks her not to hurt herself again. A mysterious man comes to Akhila’s house and asks to meet Akhila. As Akhila isn’t at home. He then asks for Parvathi. The man tells Vanaja about a secret that the Aadhikadavur family hides. Sundaram gets tensed on seeing the old man. He prevents Parvathi from seeing the old man. The old man gives one week time to Sundaram to arrange a meeting with Akhila, else he will come here again.

In the upcoming episode it will be shown that Akhila will be overjoyed because Adhi agreed to stay in her house. She will thank God for the same. Akhila will have a board meeting. She will decide take Adhi along. When she will asks Adhi about the same, the latter will say that he has to take Paravathi to the hospital. Akhila will suggest going to the hospital first then the meeting. Adhi and Parvathi will agree. Later Akhila will sit in front seat giving her place in the back sit for Parvathi, which will make Adhi happy, but Parvathi will be sad.

Did Akhila accept Parvathi as daughter-in-law? When she will confess it?

To know latest updates of your favorite Tamil shows keep checking this space.

Previous articleSathya: Sathya doubts Selvi

Related Items:, , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
384
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
351
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
349
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
346
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
344
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
315
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside
305
LATEST

How and where to watch all Game of Thrones episodes online, full information inside
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
295
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more
286
LATEST

NASA’s new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
217
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top