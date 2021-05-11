Sembaruthi: Akhila will question Parvathy?

Sembaruthi Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on Justshowbiz.net

Sembaruthi is famous Zee Tamil show. This show has it’s separate fan base for the unique love story. Peoples loves the love story between Adhi and Parvathy. This show never failed to engage the audience with its gripping storyline. Earlier we saw that Akhila lashed out at Parvathy. Viewers will see that Akhila will question Parvathy

In Today’s episode we see; Ganga saves Bhavani from Rathnam and takes her to somewhere else. Akhila reaches home angrily and notices Parvathy comes there. She pretends like scolding Purushothaman and leaves from there. He doubts why is she scolding him out of the blue. Parvathy informs to him that she saw her talking with Bhavani so she may misunderstood their conversation. She assures to him that she will prove to Akhila through this engagement that she is not against her. Ganga takes Bhavani inside Akhila house without anyone knowledge. She lies to Bhavani it’s all Paravthy plan to unite her with Mahesh. She asks her to don’t come out till she call her. She assures to her. Pattamma complaints to Akhila that Bhavani is missing from yesterday. She will calls to Raaji and learns from her that Mahesh went out to meet his friends

In upcoming episode viewers will see; Vanaja will question Akhila where is Bhavani but she will never answer to her. Vanaja will scold her in her mind. Akhila will call Parvathy to come down. She will come down along with Adhi. Akhila will question her where is Bhavani and Mahesh? Where did she send them? Parvathy will say to her that she don’t know anything about it. Akhila will lashes out at her. Raaji will call her and informs to her Mahesh reached back.

What will happen next? Will Akhila understand Parvathy innocence? How will Parvathy perform this engagement well? Will Ganga create any problem in Engagement?

Upcoming episode will answer to our all questions stay tune with our space for more updates.