Sembaruthi: Akhila will stand adamant in her decision

Sembaruthi Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist

Sembaruthi is famous Zee Tamil show. This show has it’s separate fan base for the unique love story. Peoples loves the love story between Adhi and Parvathy. This show never failed to engage the audience with its gripping storyline. Earlier we saw that Akhila convinced Pattamma. Viewers will see that Akhila will stand adamant in her decision.

In Today’s episode we see; Akhila assures to Pattamma that Bhavani will be back. Parvathy thinks that she is the reason behind Bhavani missing. Adhi consoles her she is not the reason. Parvathy thinks that she fails to make Bhavani understand the situation. Ganga says to Vanaja that she wants to create a situation Where Akhila see Bhavani is hiding in this house. Ganga says to Vanaja that she smartly send Bhavani to store room she wants to take Akhila to there. Ganga lies to Bhavani and takes her to store room. Vanaja will hide Akhila phone in store room. Akhila searches for her phone Vanaja pretends like helping her.

In upcoming episode viewers will see; Purushothaman will say to Akhila that Parvathy also promised to Bhavani that she will help her to marry Mahesh. He will say both Parvathy and Akhila promised to them. How will she stand adamant that her promise wants to fulfill not Parvathy. Akhila will say that she promised to Raaji first. she will adds that she promised on traditional sword so she can’t able to back off from her word. If she back off then she will be dead.

What will happen next? Will Akhila see Bhavani there? Will Akhila understand Parvathy innocence? How will Parvathy perform this engagement well? Will Ganga create any problem in Engagement?

Upcoming episode will answer to our all questions stay tune with our space for more updates.