Sembaruthi: Ganga will plan against Parvathy

Sembaruthi Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on Justshowbiz.net

Sembaruthi is famous Zee Tamil show. This show has it’s separate fan base for the unique love story. Peoples loves the love story between Adhi and Parvathy. This show never failed to engage the audience with its gripping storyline. Earlier we saw that Akhila lashed out at Parvathy. Viewers will see that Akhila will fall in Ganga trap

In Today’s episode we see; Ganga takes Bhavani inside Akhila house without anyone knowledge. She lies to Bhavani it’s all Paravthy plan to unite her with Mahesh. She asks her to don’t come out till she call her. She assures to her. Pattamma complaints to Akhila that Bhavani is missing from yesterday. She will calls to Raaji and learns from her that Mahesh went out to meet his friends. Akhila lashes out at Parvathy. Raaji informs to her that he is back. Akhila asks Adhi to find out Bhavani where about? Adhi and Parvathy complaints to police station. Meanwhile Ganga reveals her plan to Vanaja. Akhila assures to Pattamma that she will find Bhavani soon.

In upcoming episode viewers will see; Ganga will say to Vanaja that she wants to create situation. Where Akhila will see Bhavani is hiding in this house. Ganga will say to Vanaja that she will smartly send Bhavani to store room she wants to take Akhila to there. Ganga will lie to Bhavani and takes her to store room. Vanaja will hide Akhila phone in store room. Akhila will search for her phone Vanaja will pretends like helping her.

What will happen next? Will Akhila see Bhavani there? Will Akhila understand Parvathy innocence? How will Parvathy perform this engagement well? Will Ganga create any problem in Engagement?

Upcoming episode will answer to our all questions stay tune with our space for more updates.

