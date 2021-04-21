ENTERTAINMENT

Sembaruthi Spoiler : Will Adhi stay away from Mahesh’s matter for Akhila’s word?

Sembaruthi is legendary Zee Tamil present. This present has it’s separate fan base for the distinctive love story. Peoples loves the love story between Adhi and Parvathy. This present by no means failed to have interaction the viewers with its gripping storyline. Earlier we noticed that Mahesh stopped his engagement. Now we will likely be see that Akhila will ask Adhi to vow her

Within the earlier episode we noticed; Mahesh waited for Adhi to cease his engagement. Mahesh wished to execute his plan. Mahesh bought up and left from the mandap even after his mother tried to cease him. Mahesh threatened them that he’ll burn himself in the event that they drive him to do the engagement. Akhila talked with him properly to divert him. She slapped him with out possibility. Mahesh revealed to Akhila that his mother compelled him to attend the operate. He didn’t agreed to do the engagement. Akhila lashed out at Raaji. Raaji proved to Akhila that Paarvathy was behind the whole lot. Akhila left from there angrily. Arun requested Adhi to suppose a option to persuade mother. Raaji plead with Mahesh to overlook Bhavani. MahPesh denied to do it.

In At present’s episode we see; Uma says to Vanaja that she don’t know which medication will take for fever? Vanaja scolds her and takes the pill. She feels remorse for not attending the engagement. She notices Akhila returns the home angrily. Vanaja guesses one thing massive occurred there. Vanaja enquires to Aishwary and learns from her that Adhi and Parvathy stopped the engagement. Vanaja convinces Aishu by saying Akhila received’t scold Adhi. She likes him very a lot. Akhila confronts Adhi. He reveals to her that he has no concept that Akhila promised to Raaji on their household sword. Akhila asks him to vow her that he won’t ever poke his head in Mahesh’s matter! He stays quiet. Vanaja reveals to her that Bhavani is Pattamma’s grand daughter. Akhila warns her. Pattamma assures to her that no issues will come from her aspect. Vanaja provokes Akhila in opposition to Adhi.

What is going to occur subsequent? Will Vanaja create misunderstanding between mother and son? Will Akhila misunderstand Parvathy is the explanation behind it? Who will maintain their promise?

Upcoming episode will reply to our all questions. Keep tune with our house for extra updates.

