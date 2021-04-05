Sembaruthi: Vanaja plan to create a rift between Akhila and Parvathi

Sembaruthi Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip, Future Story, Latest News, and Upcoming Twist, on Justhowbiz.net

Zee Tamil’s famous show Sembaruthi is all set for high voltage drama in the show.

In the latest episode, it’s seen that Adhi successfully presents the project, and impresses the clients. Akila and Parvathi are elated for the same. Vanaja plots against Parvathi. She pours a chemical on the floor so that Parvathi will slip and her leg injury will get worse. However Vanaja panics seeing Akhila, and worries thinking if Akhila falls, she will get into big trouble, so she tries Akhila to prevent her from stepping over the chemical. However, Vanaja’s attempts fail. In order to save Akhila, Vanaja steps on the chemical and falls down to injury herself, which shocks Akhila and others. Akhila wants to find out who poured the chemical here, but Vanaja convinces her to let go of this.

In the upcoming episode, it will be shown that some media people will visit Akhila’s house. They will meet Vanaja and will explain to her that they need Akhila’s interview to telecast on Women’s day. Akhila has won the best woman of the year award and got a permanent place in many people’s hearts. They wish to know what place Akhila holds in her family members’ hearts. Vanaja will see a good opportunity in this interview to create differences between Akhila and Parvathi, so she agrees immediately even without asking Akhila’s permission. However, Vanaja puts forth a condition that’s they should ask only the questions she will give them. The media people agree.

Will Vanaja succeed in her plan? Will Akhila start hating Parvathi?

To know the latest updates of your favorite Tamil shows keep checking this space.