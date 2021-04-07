Sembaruthi: Will Parvathy pooja save Bhavani?

Sembaruthi Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip, Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist, on Justhowbiz.net

Sembaruthi is a famous Zee Tamil show. This show has its a separate fan base for the unique love story. Peoples love the love story between Adhi and Parvathy. This show never failed to engage the audience with its gripping storyline. Earlier we saw that Akhila gave an interview to the Zee Tamil channel. Now it’s will be seen that Adhi will try to save Bhavani from goons.

In the last episode we saw; Purushothaman asked to Akhil why did she arrange for this interview? Akhila informed him that Zee Tamil wanted to take her interview for the Women’s day special. Vanaja excited to see the interview. Vanaja informed Uma that she planned something big through it. The anchor came there and started her interview. She asked everyone to say their role model? Akhila mentioned ‘ Velunachiyar’. Vanaja mentioned ‘ Kattappa’ she gave a reason for it, that she liked his honesty. Aishu mentioned ‘Geetha’ name. Finally, Parvathy mentioned ‘ Akhila’ name. Reasoned she liked her bold avatar. The anchor asked men to show their wallets. Purushothaman and Arun kept Akhila and Aishu photos in it. But Adhi only kept Akhila pic in his wallet. Akhila felt happy to know it. Singaram asked Adhi to show the picture in his dollar? Parvathy pic in it. Akhila felt disappointed with it and left there.

In the upcoming episode, we will be seen that Adhi is helping Parvathy to walk. He questions her how will she walk with the injured leg? Parvathy assures to him that she can able to manage. Adhi convinces her and carries her in his hand. He takes her down while carrying her. Parvathy asks him to place her down seeing Purushothaman. He enquires to them where are they going? Parvathy informs to him that they are going to Temple. He scolds her for traveling instead of taking rest. He asks Adhi to carry her at least. Parvathy is doing pooja and prays for Akhila’s health. Rajeshwari asks Rathnam to kill Bhavani. She thinks killing Bhavani is the only way to save Mahesh. Goons are chasing Bhavani. She informs to Adhi about it. He assures to her that he will be there. Goons caught her. Bhavani falls on Adhi’s feet. Will Adhi save Bhavani?

What will happen next? How will Parvathy fulfill Akhila’s wish? What is Vanaja plotting next against Akhila? The upcoming episode will answer to our all questions. Stay tuned with our space for more updates.