SEMO vs. Eastern Illinois Prediction, Game Preview: FCS Spring Football

SEMO Redhawks vs. Eastern Illinois Panthers Prediction and FCS Spring Football Game Preview.

SEMO vs. Eastern Illinois Broadcasting

Date: Sunday, February 28
Game Time: 3:00 ET
Location: O’Brien Field, Charleston, IL
Network: ESPN +

– All CFN Fearless Predictions

SEMO (0-0) vs. Eastern Illinois (0-0) Game Preview

Why SEMO will win

The Redhawks have a backfield.

Former Nebraska Kornscher Andrew Bunch is more than a capable quarterback to handle the reins, and his life will be made easier with a strong combination of small quick backs that can bust yards in tights.

The talent is close enough to run to recover, but it is a defensive seven that is upside down to shine from the start…

Why Eastern Illinois Will Win

The passing game should be fine.

Eastern Illinois did not make much through the air two years ago, even though it was always behind and had just won the game, but the receiving duct is experienced and should be stealthy, and QB Harry Woodberry is at least one Experienced – now he has to be more precise and cut down on the contradictions.

There should be enough drama behind the line for defense. Well, SEMO is unlikely to be explosive right out of the gate, and …

What is going to happen

SEMO defense should be handled as soon as possible.

The team has enough good hitters to stop the Panther from closing. It was a tough fight for the Redhawks two years ago in a 26–12 win, and even though it was going to be ragging, it would be a little easier this time.

SEMO vs. Eastern Illinois Prediction, Line

SEMO 31, Eastern Illinois 17
Row: SEMO-13, rpm: 49.5

Must see rating: 2

5: Stanley Tucci: Italy’s quest
1: Clarisse

