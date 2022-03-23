Sen. Mike Braun criticizes Supreme Court decision legalizing interracial marriage

Republican Sen. Mike Braun criticized a 1967 Supreme Court decision that legalized interracial marriage across the country – then quickly backtracked from his comments.

Brown (R-Ind.) Made inflammatory remarks during a press conference with journalists from his home state on Tuesday. Braun first criticized the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, which he characterized as “judicial activism”.

Braun said reversing Roe would bring the country “back to a neutral point.”

“It must be something where the expression of the individual states is enabled …