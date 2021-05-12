LATEST

Senate committee advances Big Tech critic Lina Khan’s nomination to the FTC – CNBC

Lina Khan, nominee for Commissioner of the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), speaks during a Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, April 21, 2021.

Saul Loeb | Pool | Reuters

The nomination of tech critic Lina Khan to the Federal Trade Commission will move to a full Senate vote after a committee voted Wednesday to report the nomination favorably.

Four members of the Senate Commerce Committee voted against the measure, all Republicans: Sens. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee, Mike Lee of Utah, Cynthia Lummis of Wyoming and Dan Sullivan of Alaska.

Blackburn and Lee in particular had previously expressed skepticism about Khan’s nomination, pointing to what they said was a lack of experience. At 32, Khan would be the youngest commissioner to serve, if confirmed.

But the committee’s top Republican, Sen. Roger Wicker of Mississippi, voiced optimism about Khan’s nomination ahead of Wednesday’s vote.

“I believe she is focused on addressing one of the most pressing issues of the day: reining in the big social media platforms,” he said. “However, I do remain concerned that a broadly over-regulatory approach as an FTC commissioner could have a negative effect on the economy and undermine free market principles.”

Khan made her name in antitrust circles after publishing “Amazon’s Antitrust Paradox” in the Yale Law Journal while she was a student in 2017. The article examined the ways that the commonly used consumer welfare standard, often defined by looking at whether prices go up or down, could miss important anticompetitive behavior in digital markets like the one in which Amazon operates.

Khan later helped investigate and compiled a major antitrust report examining digital markets and specifically Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google for the House Judiciary subcommittee on antitrust. The report by Democratic staff found each company had maintained monopoly power and suggested sweeping proposals for reinvigorating competition in the market, including through major legal revisions and potential break-ups of companies.

Khan’s vocal criticism of the Big Tech companies has seemed to gain her allies on the right who could help her secure the role of FTC commissioner. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, a staunch conservative and one of the party’s most adamant tech critics, had told Khan at her nomination hearing that he looks forward to working with her.

If Khan is confirmed, President Joe Biden will still need to nominate another commissioner or chair to the FTC to fill out the agency’s five seats. He has nominated current Democratic commissioner Rohit Chopra to lead the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and has not yet named a permanent chair after naming Democrat Rebecca Kelly Slaughter acting chair.

Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube.

WATCH: Big Tech may face even more scrutiny for antitrust and monopoly in 2021—Here’s why

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

81
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
58
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
42
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
Avatar Avatar
33
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
29
LATEST

Top graduating senior a tech whiz and gifted musician – UC Berkeley
Avatar Avatar
28
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
27
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
26
LATEST

New Report Shows Phone Cracking Tech is Being Used to Target Journalists in Botswana – Gizmodo
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
26
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
26
ENTERTAINMENT

Bio-bubble also failed to stop Corona, postponed match between KKR and RCB

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top