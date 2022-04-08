Senate Confirms Ketanji Brown Jackson, First Black Woman Justice to Supreme Court

The US Senate on Thursday voted 53-47 to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court, making history as the first black female Supreme Court judge.

Most senators voted along party lines, with all 50 Democrats voting to ratify Jackson and three Republican senators breaking ranks with the GOP in support of Jackson, according to The Associated Press, Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME), Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) and Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) were the only Republicans to vote for Jackson’s confirmation.

Both Indiana senators, Mike Braun and Todd Young, voted against Jackson’s confirmation.

Jackson will replace Justice Stephen Breyer when he retires…