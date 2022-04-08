Senate confirms Ketanji Brown Jackson to be first black woman to sit on Supreme Court

The tally was 53-47, with Republican Sens Susan Collins of Maine, Mitt Romney of Utah and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska joining the Democrats to vote.

The confirmation represents a significant victory for Democrats, whom they can describe as bipartisan, and a way for the president to deliver on a campaign promise at a time when America faces many challenges at home and abroad. including rising inflation and crises. in Ukraine. Democrats erupted in loud applause and applause when the vote was taken.

Vice President Kamala Harris, the first black woman to serve as president, presided over the chamber during a historic vote in her capacity as Senate President.