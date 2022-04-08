Senate confirms Ketanji Brown Jackson to Supreme Court

Updated April 7, 2022 at 3:39PM ET

The Senate has voted 53 to 47 to ratify. Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as 116th Supreme Court justice. When sworn in this summer, Jackson will be the first black woman to serve on the nation’s high court.

“This is one of the great moments in American history,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said before the vote. “Today we are taking a huge, bold and important step on a well-trodden path to fulfilling our nation’s founding promise. It’s a great moment for Judge Jackson, but an even bigger moment for America.” as we move towards a more perfect union.”

President Biden called the vote a “historic moment” for the nation.

“We have taken another step towards mirroring our Supreme Court…