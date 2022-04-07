Senate to vote on Biden Supreme Court pick

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson listens to US Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ) on the third day of the US Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on his nomination to the US Supreme Court, on Capitol Hill in Washington, US, March 23, 2022.

Senate Democrats race toward a final vote on Thursday afternoon to confirm Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson as the first black woman to sit on the top US court.

The Senate is set to hold a procedural vote to advance President Joe Biden’s first Supreme Court nominee around 11 a.m. ET.

If passed, it would set up a vote to take Jackson to the Supreme Court as of 1:45 p.m. ET.

“It will be a happy day,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D.N.Y, said on the Senate floor on Wednesday.