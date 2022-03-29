Senator: Owner Eugene Melnick dies of illness at age 62

Ottawa — Eugene Melnick, owner of the Ottawa Senators, has died of the disease, the team announced Monday night. He was 62 years old.

The team announced the death through a statement from his family, “an illness he faced with determination and courage.”

The statement did not specify what the illness was. A team spokesperson did not immediately respond to a message seeking more information.

“Eugene’s desire and commitment to bring the Stanley Cup to the nation’s capital never faded,” the statement said.

“Under his leadership, the Senators made it to the Stanley Cup Finals in 2007 as well as the Conference Finals in 2017. Eugene …