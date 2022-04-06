Senators defeat the Canadiens and postpone the inevitable

It didn’t take three minutes for Brendan Gallagher to make an appearance after eight games away. Taking advantage of Mike Hoffman’s presence on goaltender Anton Forsberg, Gallagher took the opportunity to push the puck into an abandoned net, scoring his first goal in a month.

The Senators contested, but did not succeed, as it was defenseman Artem Zub who fired Hoffmann on his goalkeeper.

Unintentionally responsible for this goal, Hoffman could not celebrate his 600th game in the NHL with a single point against his former team, as the only assist in the play came from Jake Evans.

The Senators responded in the 16th minute when Hobbs defender Corey Schuenman delivered a perfect pass to Austin Watson…