“Send It In, Jerome!” is College Basketball’s Greatest Dunk

The backboard and rim at Fitzgerald Discipline Home survived 25 minutes of the Pittsburgh-Windfall sport on January 25, 1988.

The reason for demise? Pitt’s Jerome Lane.

It was Large Monday on ESPN. The Pittsburgh Panthers have been decimating Large East convention opponent Windfall when Pitt freshman level guard and present Arizona head coach Sean Miller grabbed a unfastened ball.







Miller led a three-on-two quick break down the center of the court docket with teammate Jason Matthews on his left and Lane on the appropriate.

Miller kicked the ball to Lane who rose up and dunked the ball with roaring power. The rim was cleanly ripped off and the glass backboard shattered — little particles snowed on the court docket.

A quick, surprised pause was damaged by broadcaster Invoice Raftery delivering an ecstatic name: “Ship it in, Jerome!”

Raftery’s name immortalized the backboard-breaking dunk in basketball followers’ recollections.

Jerome Lane’s dunk requires second and third takes to comprehend what the hell simply occurred. It seems to be like a standard quick break, however upon rewatch you’ll be able to see Lane load up for take-off close to the free-throw line. The ring noticed its life flash earlier than its eyes as Lane delivered the devastating blow.

The school basketball dunk was the spotlight of the Akron, Ohio native’s profession. The St. Vincent-St. Mary Excessive Faculty alumnus — a title shared with LeBron James — was chosen twenty third general within the 1988 NBA Draft. He performed 5 seasons within the NBA earlier than discovering extra success within the defunct Continental Basketball Affiliation.

Raftery, who now works for CBS Sports activities, repeated the decision within the Ultimate 4 of the 2019 NCAA Event when Virginia’s Ty Jerome hit a 3 to place the Hoos up 10 over Auburn.

ESPN.com ranked the play because the biggest dunk of all time a number of years in the past.

The backboard died doing what it beloved: getting hammered.

Gone however by no means forgotten.

This publish was initially printed on March 31, 2020.