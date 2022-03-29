Senegal 1-0 Egypt Live! Mane Score Jeet Penalty – World Cup Play-off Results, Match Stream & Latest Updates Today

Sadio Mane Score!
Sadio Mane sends Senegal to Qatar 2022!
A terrible penalty in the middle was well saved by Mendy. 2-1 Senegal.
Dieng Score!
Best penalty ever as Dieng confidently slots into the house. 2-1 Senegal.
el solaya score
Wow! El Solea’s penalty hits the bar but Cannon is back on the line. 1-1.
Ismalia Sarr Scores
Watford is made of man. First shot of firing.
zizo mrs
Zizo Miss! A Jorginho tries to skip but keeps his shot away from Mendy’s goal.
Sis miss!
Salio Sis, who scored the first leg himself, gets a glove on a weak attempt to Mrs as El Shenawi.
wrong memory
The Liverpool forward – usually so reliable – blows it over the bar!
