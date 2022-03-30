Senegal annihilates Egypt at the end of suspense and in an overjoyed atmosphere

At a new and white-hot Abdoulaye-Wade Stadium, Senegal had to wait for a penalty shootout to beat Egypt and earn their ticket to the World Cup in Qatar (0–1, 1–0, 3–2 AD). Had to do In two months, the Pharaohs would lose an African Cup and a place in the World Cup against the Lions of Taranga.