Senegal beat Egypt in World Cup, lasers ruin penalty shootout

Senegal are on their way to Qatar 2022 after beating Egypt in another penalty shootout.

Sadio Mane scored the winning spot-kick for Senegal after Liverpool teammate Mo Salah sent a penalty over the crossbar.

Egypt have now lost back-to-back shootouts against Senegal, having defeated them in the same manner in February’s Africa Cup of Nations final.


