Senegal beat Egypt in World Cup, lasers ruin penalty shootout

Senegal are on their way to Qatar 2022 after beating Egypt in another penalty shootout.

Sadio Mane scored the winning spot-kick for Senegal after Liverpool teammate Mo Salah sent a penalty over the crossbar.

Egypt have now lost back-to-back shootouts against Senegal, having defeated them in the same manner in February’s Africa Cup of Nations final.

Senegal’s appearance in Qatar 2022 will be their third at the FIFA World Cup.

Egypt went into the second leg on Tuesday at the Stade Me Abdoulaye Vade after a 1-0 win in Cairo four days earlier.

But Egypt faced a nightmare.

Bulle Diya put Senegal ahead after just three minutes on the night, before Egypt lost defenders Remi Rabia and Omar Gabor to injuries inside the first half.

The game was billed as Salah vs Mane, but neither…