Senegal vs. Egypt - Football Match Report - March 29, 2022

Senegal qualified for the World Cup in Qatar after beating Egypt in a penalty shootout after dominating a thrilling, end-to-end match on Tuesday as their two-legged CAF playoff ended 1-1 on aggregate.

Egypt came into the match with a 1–0 aggregate lead after the first leg, but it was all square minutes after kickoff when Hamdi Fathi’s own goal after a poor clearance gave Senegal the lead at the start of the second leg.

– 2022 World Cup: Who has qualified and who is in contention?

– ESPN+ audience guide: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, FA Cup, more

The hosts were better in the first half in front of a crowd of 50,000 at the new Diamniadio Olympic Stadium outside Dakar, but they could not score another goal and settled for a 1–0 advantage at the break.

Senegal controls most of the exchanges…